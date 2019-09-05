Personalize your DealNews Experience
Build.com offers the Miseno High-Efficiency 2-Piece Elongated Chair-Height Toilet with Seat in White for $199.95. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts it to $179.95. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Luxier Pressure Balanced Rain Multi-Function Shower Tower Panel Massage System with Handheld in Silver for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $410 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now dropped to $169.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Dreamline Aqua 48x58" Hinged Frameless Tub Door in Brushed Nickel or Chrome for $289.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Casofu via Amazon offers the Casofu 71" Round Tortilla Blanket in several colors (Burrito-a pictured) with prices starting at $22.32. Coupon code "GTD9VZEB" drops the starting price to $13.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $9 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Prices now start at $9.97 after coupon. Shop Now
Build.com cuts up to 40% off a selection of kitchen appliances, lighting, accessories, and more during its Labor Day Sale. (Eligible items are marked.) Shipping starts at $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 receive free shipping automatically; larger items may incur additional fees.) Shop Now
Build.com offers the Hunter Aker 36" 3-Blade Ceiling Fan with LED Light Kit in several colors (Brushed Nickel/Chrome pictured) for $99.99. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts the price to $84.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Build.com offers the Progress Lighting Briarwood Single Light Pendant Mount in Graphite or Antique Bronze for $99. Coupon code "LABORDAY" drops it to $79.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge at least $99. Buy Now
Build.com offers the Kichler 3-Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture in several colors (Brushed Nickel pictured) for $26.04 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Build.com offers the Miseno 17-3/8" Undermount Bathroom Sink and Single Hole Bathroom Faucet Bathroom Combo in White/Chrome for $153. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts that to $137.70. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Build.com offers the Miseno Joslin Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet in Polished Chrome for $139.95. Coupon code "LABORDAY" drops it to $125.95. With free shipping, that's $174 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
