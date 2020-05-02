Open Offer in New Tab
Costway · 2 mins ago
Mini Portable Compact Electric Ice Maker Machine
$100 $114
free shipping

Costway offers this Mini Portable Compact Electric Ice Maker Machine for $113.95. Coupon code "DNEP22769" cuts that to $99.95. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • 2.2-liter water reservoir
  • can make up to 9 ice cubes in 6 minutes
  • detachable ice basket
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEP22769"
  • Expires 5/2/2020
