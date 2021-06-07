Mini PCs at Banggood: Up to 61% off

Save on a seclection of mini PCs from Bmax, XCY, Qotom, and MinisForum. Prices start at $90. Shop Now at Banggood
- Pictured is the Bmax B3 Plus Pentium Gold Whiskey Lake Mini Desktop PC with 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $269.99 ($429 off).
Expires 6/21/2021
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,559.60 via code "THINKMEM21" ($2,339 off).
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
Apply coupon code "BGDNCFS" to save $10. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Choose shipping from USA on main product page. There is also a $2 allowance available for new users.
- The vendor automatically adds shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- PU leather
- breathable cushion pad
- includes 1 cover
Apply coupon code "BGDNTPM" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Banggood
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
- The vendor automatically adds $0.44 shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- LCD screen
- auto power-on
- IP67 waterproof
- smart sleep mode
- Model: T260
Apply coupon code "BGCFS5" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in several colors (Coffee pictured).
- You must select shipping from USA for this code to work.
- The vendor automatically adds $0.56 shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
Apply code "BGIOCAM" to save $101 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- This vendor adds $1.08 for shipping insurance. You can uncheck it during checkout it you do not wish to insure your item.
- You must select shipping from USA for this code to work.
- supports iOS phone one way and Android phone two-way
- GPS navigation
- links to steering wheel controls
- Bluetooth 4.0
- driving recorder
- radio has 30 presets
- Android 8.0
