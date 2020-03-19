Open Offer in New Tab
Apple · 32 mins ago
Mini Metro for iPhone / iPad
Free

If you're missing the metro mania of your morning commute, get this free management game to make up for it! It costs a buck on the Google Play Store right now, so you can also enjoy a little smug satisfaction for not owning an Android device. Shop Now at Apple

Features
  • it reviewed very well – Pocket Tactics called it "an intuitive, attractive puzzler for anybody who ever thought they could build a better subway"
