Mini Max Portable Collapsible Telescoping Stool + Cushion for $30

At more than 50% off, it's the best price we found for both items by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- polyamide stool supports up to 260-lbs. and extends up to 18"
- polyethylene foam cushion with polyester cover for 10" seat
- shoulder carrying strap
-
Expires in 8 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on clothing, shoes, and gear for all kinds of outdoor activities this summer, including camping, climbing, and running. Shop Now at REI
- Pictured is the MSR Hubba Tour 2 3-Season Tent for $425.73 (low by $232).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
Apply coupon code "30VG9RUM" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Grandtop via Amazon.
- 12 strand Dacron strings
- up to 30" draw length
- carrying bag
It's $2 under list price and the lowest price it's been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- made with reuseable, medical grade silicone
Apply coupon code "DN31950486" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Costway
- 2 sleeping bags
- 2 air pillows
- air mattress
- foot pump
- carry bag
- metal frame
- 405-lb. weight capaicty
- measures 76" x 57" x 71"
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $33 (most charge $40).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
That's $15 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Power Delivery 3.0
- HDMI port
- SDHC slot
- microSDHC
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 3 USB 3.1 Type-A ports
- RJ45 ethernet port
- Model: X40030
Save on a very large selection of electronics including cameras and accessories, headphones, flash drives, computers and accessories, hard drives, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured are the Sony MDR-ZX110NC Noise-Canceling Stereo Headphones for $28 ($20 off list and a $1 price low).
Sign In or Register