Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell S2417DG 23.8" 1440p LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from a year ago (although that came bundled with a $100 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we could find now by $50, although most retailers charge $426 or more. Buy Now