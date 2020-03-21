Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $332 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's $5 off and the first time it's been completely free. Shop Now at iTunes
That's a savings of $5 and a bit of your sanity for this app providing access to workouts you can do at home. Shop Now at Apple
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
If you're missing the metro mania of your morning commute, get this free management game to make up for it! It costs a buck on the Google Play Store right now, so you can also enjoy a little smug satisfaction for not owning an Android device. Shop Now at Apple
That's $38 off list and the best price we could find for this upper body workout equipment. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's a savings of $56 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's a savings of $442 on a plethora of programming materials. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's a savings of $54 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
