Macy's offers the Mimish House of Barker Dog Treats Striped Tin for $4.93 with free shipping. That's $13 off and tied with last week's mention (which required pickup) as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the GloFish 5-Gallon Crescent Aquarium Kit for $25.24 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Archie & Oscar Freya Hutch with Sloped Roof in various sizes from $106.99 with free shipping, as listed below. That's a savings of up to $87. Crafted from solid pine, it includes a ramp, door, and tray and is suitable for small animals like chinchillas, ferrets, guinea pigs, and rabbits.
Update: Prices now start from $98.99. Shop Now
Adorabae via Amazon offers its Adorabae Expandable Luxury Pet Carrier in several colors (Grey pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "50ADORABAE" drops that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Pet Cool via Amazon offers the Pecute Foldable Pet Bath Pool in Large for $44.99. Coupon code "J36BPUOM" drops the price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Archie & Oscar Freddie Duplex Chicken Coop with Outdoor Run for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $202.
Update: The price has dropped slightly to $398.15. Buy Now
LovelyDog via Amazon offers the LovelyDog Custom Embroidered Dog Collar with Dog ID Patches in several colors for $13.99. Coupon code "OD7UZHNB" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Pawsandpals1 via eBay offers the Paws & Pals Automatic Pet Feeding Bowl Dispenser for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago (which required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $22 today. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $50 or more. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Plus, all orders now bag free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Basein via Amazon offers its Basein Portable Air Conditioner for $39.99. Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page to drops the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
