Macy's · 55 mins ago
Mimish House of Barker Dog Treats Striped Tin
$5 $18
free shipping

Macy's offers the Mimish House of Barker Dog Treats Striped Tin for $4.93 with free shipping. That's $13 off and tied with last week's mention (which required pickup) as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • inclues 12-oz. of crunchy, peanut butter dog biscuits
  • tin measures 4.25" x 2.87" x 6.38"
Details
