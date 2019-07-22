- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Mimish Harry Barker Black Matte Treat Jar for $8.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Adorabae via Amazon offers its Adorabae Expandable Luxury Pet Carrier in several colors (Grey pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "50ADORABAE" drops that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stylishfort via Amazon offers the Petony Chewing Rope Dog Toy 8-Pack for $15.86. Coupon code "XWWS9PVV" cuts that to $7.93. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shunbro via Amazon offers this Babyltrl Adjustable Big Dog Harness in Large & Black for $16.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "CF8ITKSQ" to drop that to $6.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our May mention, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Tail Toys Treat Dispenser in several colors (Yellow pictured) for $11.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops the price to $10.19. With free shipping, that's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the PetCube Bites 1080p WiFi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser in Matte Silver or Carbon Black for $129 with free shipping. (Chewy charges the same.) That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find now by $120.
Update: The price has dropped to $124.50. Buy Now
LovelyDog via Amazon offers the LovelyDog Custom Embroidered Dog Collar with Dog ID Patches in several colors for $13.99. Coupon code "LEZV8J24" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
