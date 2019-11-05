New
Ace Hardware · 32 mins ago
Milwaukee Tools Packout Storage Organizer
$20
pickup at Ace Hardware

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
Features
  • 9.72" x 15.24" x 4.61"
  • compatible with Packout modular storage system
  • impact resistant
  • 5 removable and mountable bins
  • IP65 waterproof rating
  • Model: 48-22-8435
↑ less
Buy from Ace Hardware
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Ace Hardware Milwaukee Electric Tool
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register