Save on more than 40 items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages. In most cases, you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications. However, you may have to add everything separately.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
Save on over
100 30 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless Drill Set w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $99 ($60 off).
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Purchase a Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit for $159 or $299, and receive a free tool. There are 2 kit options, each with 11 free tool options. Shop Now at Home Depot
Factoring in the shipping fee, it's $9 under our December mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
Members save on power tools, batteries, cleaning supplies, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 120V 15-Amp 12" Corded Compound Miter Saw for $229.99 for members (low by $19).
Shop over 200 items from brands like Milwaukee, DeWalt, Werner, Craftsman, and more. Plus, special discounts for Ace Rewards members only (not a member? It's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
