Save on a selection of more than three dozen items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Note that some of these items receive discounts via a free item, with specific details noted on the product pages. Most times you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications, but you may have to add everything separately.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on over 100 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6-1/2-in Cordless Circular Saw for $99 ($30 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
It's the lowest price we could find by $16 for a similar brand. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- includes carrying case
- variety of options for cutting, polishing, drilling, sanding, buffing, and grinding
- Model: AU50064A
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- insulates outdoor faucets to prevent winter freeze-up
- Model: FC2
Save on table top decorations from $12, Christmas lights from $14, garlands from $25, Christmas trees from $40, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Gemmy Airdorable Star Wars The Child Table Top Decoration for $11.99 (most sellers charge $30+).
Sign In or Register