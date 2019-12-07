Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee Tools 12A Sawzall Reciprocating Saw
$80 $100
free shipping

That's $39 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year Milwaukee warranty applies.
  • Northern Tool charges the same price.
Features
  • 3,000 SPM
  • 1-1/8" stroke length
  • Quik-Lok blade clamp
  • Model: 6519-831
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PROTOOLS"
  • Expires 12/7/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay Milwaukee Electric Tool
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register