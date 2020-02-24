Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Northern Tool · 25 mins ago
Milwaukee Tool M18 18V Drill/Impact Combo Kit w/ Battery
$179 $278
free shipping

That's $20 under our September mention, $41 less than buying it directly from Milwaukee Tool, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • The Home Depot offers the same price.
Features
  • includes drill/driver, impact driver, charger, two batteries, and an M18 5Ah battery pack
  • drill/driver features 500 in. lbs. of torque and up to 1,800 RPM
  • impact driver features 1,500 in. lbs. of torque and up to 2,800 RPM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tools Northern Tool Milwaukee Tool
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register