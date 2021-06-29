Milwaukee Tool Bundles at Ace Hardware: free tools w/ select purchases
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee Tool Bundles at Ace Hardware
free tools w/ select purchases
free delivery w/ $50

With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
