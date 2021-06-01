Milwaukee Tool Bundles at Ace Hardware: free tools w/ select purchases
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee Tool Bundles at Ace Hardware
free tools w/ select purchases
free delivery w/ $50

With select tools and tool kits, you'll be able to get other ones for free. (The eligible freebies are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for pickup to avoid varying shipping charges (or become an Ace Reward member to get free shipping with orders of $50 or more; it's free to join.)
  • Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18 volt 1/4" Cordless Brushless Impact Driver Kit for $319.99 (comes w/ select tool; savings of $100 to $150).
