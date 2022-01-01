Search item "48-22-1500" and add to cart to bag a free Milwaukee Fastback 6-1/2" Press and Flip Compact Utility Knife for free ($9.99 value). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Must add both items to cart for discount to apply.
Published 34 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- square drive bits
- visible ID markings
- comfortable tri-lobe handle
- includes Phillips #1, Phillips #2, Slotted 1/4", Slotted 3/16", Square #1, Square #2, Torx #10, Torx #15, (1) 1/4" Nut Driver, & 3/8" Nut Driver
- Model: 48-22-2761A
That is a savings of $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- tool free blade change
- wire stripper
- gut hook
- belt clip
- Model: 48-22-1501
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- lockable
- stamped steel belt clip
- Model: 48-22-6625
- UPC: 045242499380
Apply coupon code "TPPAP4QI" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue or Yellow.
- Sold by ORIA Direct via Amazon.
- magnetic extension rod and flexible bar
- non-slip handle with rotating cover
- 56 chrome vanadium steel bits
- 1/4" to 4mm driver adapter
- storage box
- Model: CG-V-HA7B-OR
That's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- graduations down to 1/32" & 1mm
- imperial and metric measurements
- includes screwdriver, beam adjustment tool, & 3 button-cell batteries
- Model: BFBA-0007
- UPC: 708624849189, 768114459212, 729270467275
It's $39 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- center nail puller
You'd pay over $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 72-tooth ratcheting mechanism
- Model: 81027
Save on more than 100 DeWalt power tools and bundles. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Ace Rewards members get extra discounts on a range of items already discounted. (It's free to sign up.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items involve free gifts too.
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. These battery kit run about $149 elsewhere, making this a pretty incredible deal. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 (you'd pay $149 more elsewhere).
Hit "Select item" on the product page to see the bare tools that qualify for the $80 off discount – this is the ratchet tool's list price, but it's the best extra savings we could find being offered with it. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 55ft-lbs max torque
- 3 speeds
- 200 RPM
- Model: 2560-20
That's $13 less than you'd pay if you purchased these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Click "select item" on the product page to add both items to cart.
That's $3 off and the best price we could find. (It's $6 under shipped prices.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in L and XL.
- smartswipe fingertip
That's the best deal we could find by $33, outside of other eBay sellers.
Update: It's now $41. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by simonasells72-2 via eBay.
- includes 8 bi-metal blades and a carry case
- Model: 49-10-9212
