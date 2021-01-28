Save on a selection of saw blades for reciprocating and circular saws. Prices start at $12. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Must add two of the same blade to cart to qualify.
- Limit 1 free blade per order.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 8-1/4" x 5/8" Fine Finish Circular Saw Blade for $30.
That's an all-time low and the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with most power tool brands
- dagger blade
- depth gauges
- piercing tips
- shaver notches
- Model: IBOA800-1
Save $38 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on February 3 but can be ordered now.
- C-4 carbide
- shim set for fine adjustments
- 30 teeth
- 5/8" arbor
- Model: SDS-0630
Shop and save 15% off most of these circular saw blades in a variety of sizes and teeth options (though one option is up to 42% off). Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the KwikTool USA BB450 C7 Bad Blade in 4.5" 24 Tooth for $16.10 (a low by $5).
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes a selection of straight- and taper-back 6" blades
- compatible with all reciprocating saw brands
- Model: Dw4856
Save on up to four items, including a bit driver, utility knife, utility blade dispenser, and pliers that are regularly $18 to $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 9-in-1 9" Multi-Bit Driver for $14.99 (low by $2).
There are over 80 holiday decor options to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Celebrations 448-LED 10-Foot String Christmas Lights for $9.99 ($10 low).
Some items are discounted while others come with in-cart bonus tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join).
- These same members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (Otherwise, shipping rates vary.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 18V 6.5" Cordless Brushed Circular Saw Tool for $119.99 (which comes w/ $160 in tools).
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This item is for pickup only. Stock may vary by ZIP Code.
- remote control
- 6 different color modes
Shop and save on socket sets, circular saws, batteries, drill bits, storage, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Cordless M18 Circular Saw for $99 ($20 off).
- Most items qualify for free shipping; otherwise choose in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the shipping fees, which vary by item.
It's $55 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- wear guard tip
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Model: 48-32-4496
Apply coupon code "273770" to make it the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 3/8" drill driver
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- 2 batteries w/ charger
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Zoro
- Shipping adds $5 or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- corrosion resistant
- for use on metal, wood, and PVC
- 3-flat Secure Grip shank reduces slippage in the chuck
- Model: 48-89-2801
