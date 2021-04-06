Save on over 50 items including power tools, lighting, material handling, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench Set for $539.99 ($80 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charges, although some items ship free.
Published 39 min ago
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
That's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Toolup via eBay.
- keyless Quik-Lok blade clamp
- all-metal gear case
- variable speed trigger
- Model: 2420-20
You'd pay at least $35 elsewhere to have this item shipped. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 55-pieces
- optimized shock zone
- custom machined tip prevents stripping and reduces wobble
- resistance to wear and shock
- Model: 48-32-4028
That's $10 under what you'd pay at CPO direct, although most sellers charge at least $299. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- includes 2 batteries, charger, carry bag, blade, belt clip
- 4-mode driving speed
- brushless motor
- Model: 2593-22
Coupon code "2LGAAMOM" drops the price to $4 under our mention from last week, $13 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Born via Amazon.
- 1/8" diameter shanks
- carrying case
- Model: PMAK01H
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2 USB ports
- automatic shut-off
- charges smart devices, as well as Ryobi tool batteries
- Model: P743
Get a free power tool with the purchase of a DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $199.99 ($10 off list). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Must add the free power tool to cart.
Save on compressors, hoses, fittings, receiver tanks, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for pickup in-store where available to dodge shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Ingersoll Rand P1.5IU-A9 Single-Stage Portable Electric Air Compressor for $649.99 ($166 low).
Shop a variety of pressure washers and accessories. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200 PSI Gas Pressure Washer for $299.99 ($90 off).
- Opt for pickup in-store where available to dodge shipping charges. Or, get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Shop and save on truck tool boxes, lifts, ramps, mechanic's creepers, and more. Even better, save an extra $5 off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "275444" or an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "274607." Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Shipping varies by item; choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the shipping fees. (Some items ship free.)
- Pictured is the Irontron 1.5-Ton Low-Profile Aluminum/Steel Service Floor Jack $79.99 via "274607" ($70 off).
Save on pressure washers, pumps, generators, inverters, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,100W Portable Generator for $469.99 ($50 off).
- Shipping varies by item; choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the shipping fees. (Some items ship free.)
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Battery NOT included.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- dirt sensor
- cord rewind
- ergonomic handle
- bag change indicator
- Model: GIDS-2490392
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Add it to the cart to see the price.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 6" Oregon bar & chain
- brushless motor
- cut up to 3" diameter
- Model: 2527-20
Thanks to the included $10 eBay gift card, it's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- universal accessory adapter
- wood cutting blade
- sanding pad
- 5 assorted sanding sheets
- Model: 2426-20
It's a low by a buck, although most retailers charge $70 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 1680D ballistic material construction with reinforced side walls and impact resistant molded base
- modular connectivity with all Packout components
- measures 10.8" W x 10.9" D x 12.6" H
- 28 pockets (2 zippered)
- Model: 48-22-8310
- UPC: 045242505289
