- Pictured is the Milwaukee Cordless M18 Circular Saw for $99 ($20 off).
- Most items qualify for free shipping; otherwise choose in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the shipping fees, which vary by item.
Published 30 min ago
Save on up to four items, including a bit driver, utility knife, utility blade dispenser, and pliers that are regularly $18 to $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 9-in-1 9" Multi-Bit Driver for $14.99 (low by $2).
It's $55 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- wear guard tip
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Model: 48-32-4496
That's a $20 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for in-store pickup only.
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- water- and dust-resistant
- drop-resistant up to 12 feet
- TRUEVIEW HD output
- 2 built-in magnets and integrated hang cable
- Model: 2108
Apply coupon code "273770" to make it the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 3/8" drill driver
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- 2 batteries w/ charger
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
Trawl through the instant savings, garage items, tools, and more all marked on the main page sale blurbs, with discounts up to 87% off which makes this the best sale we've seen in over a year (including the Black Friday sale). Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- There are multiple sale pages in the scrolling banner.
- Some exclusions apply.
- Shipping adds a flat-rate of $6.99. (Oversized or heavy items may incur additional fees.)
Shop a variety of cordless tools, tool chests, shop vacuums, table saws, wrenches, work lights, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is Octane 18V Li-ion Brushless Combo Kit with Hammer Drill and Impact Driver for $279 (low by $18).
- While most items receive free shipping regardless of price, some require a minimum $45 purchase or pickup to avoid oversize fees.
Save on over 50 tools from brands Milwaukee, Makita, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at The Tool Nut
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 3-Piece Combo Kit for $449 (low by $38).
It's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This item is available for in-store pickup only and availabiity may vary by ZIP code.
- 14 different types of bits
Coupon code "271099" drops it to $88 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $17.99 shipping fee.
- 110W
- aluminum frame
- scratch-resistant and anti-reflective coating
- includes 300W power inverter, charge controller, and connecting cables
- Model: 53110
Shop discounted tools, automotive, heaters, lawn & garden, clothing, cleaning supplies, and more. Plus, take an extra $20 off $100 with coupon code "273770". Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the shipping charges, which vary by item.
Use coupon code "271099" for the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- cast iron construction
- 12" H x 6.5" in diameter
- splits kindling w/ less force than a standard axe
Apply coupon code "273770" to save $20, and make this $126 under what you'd pay direct from Mr. Heater. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $31.49 shipping fee.
- onboard thermostat
- LED readout
- covers up to 1,750-square feet
- fuel level indicator
- replaceable external fuel filter
- Model: MH70KTFR
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Zoro
- Shipping adds $5 or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- corrosion resistant
- for use on metal, wood, and PVC
- 3-flat Secure Grip shank reduces slippage in the chuck
- Model: 48-89-2801
You'd pay at least $150 more for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- brushless motor
- 24-1/2" rip capacity
- metal frame
- compatible with M18 batteries and tools
- Model: 2736-21HD
That's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new item. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- tool-free burst-resistant guard
- debris baffles
- multi-port exhaust
- 4.5" wheel diameter
- Model: 6130-833
That's $48 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- up to 275-in. lbs of torque
- metal ratcheting chuck
- includes tool, battery, and charger
- Model: 2407-81
