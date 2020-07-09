That's the brightest deal we could find by $149. (You'd pay this much for just the battery and charger at local hardware stores.) Buy Now at Northern Tool
- rover Flood Light offers 1,500 lumens and two output modes
- flashlight is powered by a Redlithium Battery (included).
Apply coupon code "269021" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- This item is backordered and expected to ship in 2 to 5 business days.
- 3/8" drill driver
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- 2 batteries w/ charger
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
Coupon code "269021" bags this bundle at the price that most stores charge for the ratchet kit alone. (The additional battery, LED light stick, and continuity tester would cost you an extra $158 or so elsewhere.) Buy Now at Northern Tool
- M12 cordless sub-compact ratchet
- two M12 RedLithium 1.5Ah batteries
- charger
- voltage/continuity tester
- LED light set
- soft case
- Model: 2457-21NTE
You'd pay at least $5 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping fee.
It's never a bad idea to keep extra batteries around the garage, and bag a free tool in the process! Buy Now at Home Depot
- Scroll down and select your free tool from under the "Free with Purchase" menu.
- includes battery and bonus tool
- compatible with M18 cordless power tools
- all-weather performance
- Model: 48-59-1850TP
Save on drills, drivers, wrench sets, and more. Shop Now at Sears
- For orders less than $59, shipping adds $4.49. Bulk shipping charges may apply however. Store pickup may also be available.
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 53% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's nearly 50% off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for in-store pickup only (or truck delivery for $79).
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
It's $701 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
Save on a variety of air tools, trailers, welding supplies, storage items, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available. Shipping charges vary.
There's a handful of already-discounted tools available in this promotion. However, the better deal is the free battery or tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Most items bag free shipping; store pickup may also be available.
- Update: Use coupon code "269021" to take an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more.
Select from a range of drills, saws, lawn tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Most orders bag free shipping; curbside pickup may also be available.
Grease guns start at $6, meters at $80, pumps at $150, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- water- and dust-resistant
- drop-resistant up to 12 feet
- TRUEVIEW HD output
- 2 built-in magnets and integrated hang cable
- Model: 2108
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Patented double-wobble plate mechanism for low vibration
- Quik-Lok clamp for easy blade change (blades sold separately)
- Variable-speed trigger and dial speed control
- Model: 6538-21
