Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee M18 Rover Flood Light & USB Rechargeable Flashlight w/ M18 High Output Battery and Charger
$199 $338
free shipping

That's the brightest deal we could find by $149. (You'd pay this much for just the battery and charger at local hardware stores.) Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • rover Flood Light offers 1,500 lumens and two output modes
  • flashlight is powered by a Redlithium Battery (included).
