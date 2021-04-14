Buy more and save on a variety of bare power tools including drills, impact wrenches, grinders, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- $30 off $299
- $80 off $399
- $150 off $499
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members may be eligible for free delivery on these items (threshold is $50, so they all qualify in that regard), but that'll vary by ZIP code since it's delivery from local stores.
Expires 5/1/2021
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
Thanks to the gift card, that's $70 less than the best deal we could find for a 6-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- The gift card will be delivered to the email address associated with your eBay User ID within 7 to 10 days after your purchase.
- 1/2" Hammer Drill/Driver
- Sawzall Reciprocating Saw
- 6-1/2" Circular Saw
- 1/4 Hex Compact Impact Driver
- 4-1/2" Cut-off / Grinder
- Work Light
- M18 Lithium-Ion Battery Charger
- M18 & M12 Multi-Voltage Charger
- contractor bag, 3 batteries, adapters, & accessories
- Model: 2696-1850-2648
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
Save $37 off the list price. Buy Now at WowitisCool
- built-in 2,000mAh power bank
- LCD digital display
- 4 attachements
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2 USB ports
- automatic shut-off
- charges smart devices, as well as Ryobi tool batteries
- Model: P743
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
Ace Rewards members save up to $50 on select lawnmowers, blowers, trimmers, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Ego Power+ Professional Grade Leaf Blower/String Trimmer Kit for $250 for members (a low by $30).
That's $22 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- transports up to 400 lbs.
- 10" wheels tucked inboard for additional clearance
- folding load plate
- Model: 48-22-8415
