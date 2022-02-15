That's $3 off and the best price we could find. (It's $6 under shipped prices.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in L and XL.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
Published 25 min ago
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
That's $13 less than you'd pay if you purchased these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Click "select item" on the product page to add both items to cart.
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- square drive bits
- visible ID markings
- comfortable tri-lobe handle
- includes Phillips #1, Phillips #2, Slotted 1/4", Slotted 3/16", Square #1, Square #2, Torx #10, Torx #15, (1) 1/4" Nut Driver, & 3/8" Nut Driver
- Model: 48-22-2761A
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Marshall Tools via Amazon.
- set of two
- Model: 5391506900174
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Save on over
Save on over 30 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless Drill Set w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $99 ($60 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
Ace Rewards members get extra discounts on a range of items already discounted. (It's free to sign up.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items involve free gifts too.
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. These battery kit run about $149 elsewhere, making this a pretty incredible deal. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 (you'd pay $149 more elsewhere).
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Click "Select Item" under promos to add the multi-tool to your cart for free (an $80 value), making this the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 1,600-RPMs
- 300 in./lbs of torque
- offset attachment for tight corners
- right angle attachment
- magnetic bit holder
- Model: 2505-22
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- includes Phillips, square, Torx, slotted, hex, hex drill bits, nut drivers and square adapters, plus bit holder, and case
- Model: 48-32-4006
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 1/4" hex power groove shank
- Model: 48-89-4631
That is a savings of $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- tool free blade change
- wire stripper
- gut hook
- belt clip
- Model: 48-22-1501
