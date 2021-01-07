Save on up to four items, including a bit driver, utility knife, utility blade dispenser, and pliers that are regularly $18 to $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 9-in-1 9" Multi-Bit Driver for $14.99 (low by $2).
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- built-in LED light
- metal housing
- soft grip
- Model: 2401-80
That's s $20 low. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by ccvtools via eBay
- 90 tooth design
- 4 degrees of arc swing
- Model: 48-22-9008
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes a variety of the most commonly used 1" and 2" bits, specialty socket adapters, nut drivers, and magnetic screw guide
- Model: AR2039
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- crimps and trims
- on-tool wiring guide
- Pass-Thru RJ45 connector plug
- Model: VDV226-005
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "R3AZHIN3" to save $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Evanx Tools via Amazon.
- #8 zinc coated
- 5 sizes of wood screws
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
There are over 80 holiday decor options to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Celebrations 448-LED 10-Foot String Christmas Lights for $9.99 ($10 low).
Some items are discounted while others come with in-cart bonus tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join).
- These same members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (Otherwise, shipping rates vary.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 18V 6.5" Cordless Brushed Circular Saw Tool for $119.99 (which comes w/ $160 in tools).
Save on power tools, hand tools, lawn mowers, shop vacs, tool storage, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 268-Piece Metric and SAE 12-Point Mechanic's Tool Set for $129.99 (low by $29).
It's $55 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- wear guard tip
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Model: 48-32-4496
That's a $20 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for in-store pickup only.
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- water- and dust-resistant
- drop-resistant up to 12 feet
- TRUEVIEW HD output
- 2 built-in magnets and integrated hang cable
- Model: 2108
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- includes Phillips, square, Torx, slotted, hex, hex drill bits, nut drivers and square adapters, plus bit holder, and case
- Model: 48-32-4006
Apply coupon code "273115" to make this the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 3/8" drill driver
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- 2 batteries w/ charger
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
