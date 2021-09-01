Milwaukee 9-in-1 and 8-in-1 Multi-Bit Driver Combo Pack for $15
Ace Hardware · 21 hrs ago
Milwaukee 9-in-1 and 8-in-1 Multi-Bit Driver Combo Pack
$15 $34
pickup

Click on "Select Promo Item", click "Select this item", then click "Add 2 items to cart" to get this deal. It's a savings of $18 off the list price.

Update: The price dropped to $14.99. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 hr ago
    Verified 9 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Hand Tools Ace Hardware Milwaukee Tool
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
Butters
I have the big screw driver and don't like it much. The long bits are hard to remove from the handle and it's a bit too bulky. Also it's weird they include square bits, most people rarely need them.
8 hr 42 min ago