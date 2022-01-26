That's $10 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnetic nail set
- forged head
It's a buck under the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- overstrike protection
- measures 12" x 5" x 1.5"
- Model: CMHT51398
That is a $30 drop from the list price and at least $5 under what other retailers charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Save on over 120 items from DeWalt, Craftsman, First Alert, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Not a member? It's free to join.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 120V 15A 12" Corded Compound Miter Saw for $229.99 for members (low by $19).
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
That's a tie with our mention from three weeks ago as the best outright price we've seen, and $50 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- built-in LED light
- anti-vibration system
- QUIK-LOK blade clamp
- 0-3,000 strokes per minute
- Model: 2625-20
That's the lowest price we could find by $31, although most stores charge $140 ($51 more) for the same quantity. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- IP54 rated for water and dust resistance
- high, medium, low, and eco modes
- 125° flood beam coverage
- Model: 2115-21
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- cut-away blade body shape
- protective black oxide coating
- assortment of blades for use in wood, drywall, and PVC
- Model: 49-25-1135
