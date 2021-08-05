Milwaukee 14" Offset Pipe Wrench for $65

Most sellers charge over $80. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping (It's free to sign up.)
- Buy this with a tubing cutter for a $19 promotional discount (listed on the page).
2" jaw capacity
- 2" jaw capacity
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
Get $100 off a range of Milwaukee tools with this purchase. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately.
- brushless motor
- full throttle in under one second
- 120mph output
- 2724-20
- Model: 2724-20
- The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately.
- brushless motor
- full throttle in under one second
- 120mph output
- 2724-20
- Model: 2724-20
Check the on-page box to get the battery added for free – it's $15 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
up to 55 ft-lb. max torque
- 200 rpm
- Model: 2557-20
- up to 55 ft-lb. max torque
- 200 rpm
- Model: 2557-20
It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- PowerState brushless motor
- hex key storage
- fires 3 nails per second
- zero ramp-up time
- Model: 2744-20
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Clip the on-page coupon for a total of $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Boserous via Amazon.
- audible alert
- auto calibration
- 5 scanning modes
- locate wood, metal, pipes, rebar, joists behind walls, floors, & ceilings as well as live AC wires
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.)
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
That's a savings of up to $300. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Get $100 off your choice select M18 Tool (search 7017486, 7790272, 7790231, 7008478, 2009062, 2474914, 2883874 on site for options on offer).
- Add-on and interchange tank
- Wide straps
- Adjustable pressure
- Up to 120 PSI and 25-foot spray distance
- Dual diaphragm pump
- Model: 2820-20PS
Get a free tool worth up to $149. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The eligible items are listed as such (see below) and must be added to your cart separately.
- Choose from the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum, Milwaukee M18 Jobsite Radio, Milwaukee M18 Angle Grinder, Milwaukee M18 Circular Saw, Milwaukee M18 Lithium Ion Battery Pack, or Milwaukee M18 Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool.
- Discount reflected in cart.
- 4-pole frameless motor
- Reciprocating saw
- Fold-away hook & 135-degree rotating head
- M18 1/4-Inch Hex Impact with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 1400 in-lbs of torque
- 2 M18 XC high-capacity Red Lithium batteries
- delivers 550 in-lbs of peak torque
- 0-450/0-1,700 rpm
- 1-hour charger & contractor bag
- Model: 2696-24
- UPC: 091714989507, 045242253166
