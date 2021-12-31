That is half off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 2 mic tabs
- clear ID holder
- 2 chest pockets
- 4 reinforced pen pockets
- 1 internal chest pocket
- ANSI Type R Class 2
- zipper closure
- machine washable
Published 37 min ago
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
Most stores charge at least $70 for just one flashlight. Add two to cart to get this deal. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Discount applies at checkout.
- 2 light modes
- 4M drop rated
- IP67 waterproof rating
- Model: 2160-21
That's the best price we could find by $6 and a $5 drop since our mention in June. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- .042" & .062" thick blades
- 1" height
- Model: 49-22-1129
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most stores charge $140 ($51 more) for the same quantity. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 125° flood beam coverage
- high, medium, low, and eco modes
- IP54 rated for water and dust resistance
- Model: 2115-21
It includes over 140 items, with prices as low as $1. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
- Pictured is the Hull Master 400-lb. Capacity 1" x 15 Foot Ratcheting Tie Downs 4-Pack for $8.99 ($5 off).
It's just over $2 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
Start the New Year right by organizing your home and garage with a variety of storage solutions. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 40.5" 6-Drawer Steel Tool Chest for $249 (low by $121).
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on a selection of more than three dozen items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages. In most cases, you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications. However, you may have to add everything separately.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
Save on table top decorations from $12, Christmas lights from $14, garlands from $25, Christmas trees from $40, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Gemmy Airdorable Star Wars The Child Table Top Decoration for $11.99 (most sellers charge $30+).
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- cut-away blade body shape
- protective black oxide coating
- assortment of blades for use in wood, drywall, and PVC
- Model: 49-25-1135
You'd pay at least $96 elsewhere for each of the free tools. (The best value would be for the Weather Resistant Job Radio and Random Orbit Sander.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- When you add this kit to your cart, you'll be presented with a pop-up window for indicating your choice in the free tools.
- M18 cordless 1/2-inch hammer drill/driver with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 550 in-lbs of peak torque, 0-450/0-1,700 rpm
- M18 Sawzall reciprocating saw provides patented gear-protecting clutch and counter balance mechanism
- M18 1/4-Inch Hex Impact with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 1400 in-lbs of torque
- M18 work light provides a fold-away hook for hands free use and a 135-degree rotating head
- Also includes, two M18 XC high-capacity Red Lithium batteries, 1-hour charger, contractor bag
- Model: 2696-24
- UPC: 091714989507, 045242253166
That's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 2 lighting modes
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- Can be powered via battery or extension cord (not included).
- Model: 2144-20
It's a $20 drop from the outright price in August and the best price we could find by today by $2. Although, most retailers charge $129 or more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 0-3,000 strokes per minute
- anti-vibration system
- QUIK-LOK blade clamp
- Model: 2625-20
