Sending care packages to members of the military? Here's six boxes with labels, tape, and customs envelopes delivered to your door at absolutely no cost. Shop Now
- 6 boxes
- address labels
- customs envelopes
- Priority Mail tape
That's about half the price of everywhere else. Buy Now at Amazon
- set includes 16 cards, 16 red envelopes w/ gold lining, 16 gold seals
At $0.50 per cookie, that's $30 off and a fantastic per-cookie price from Cheryl's. Buy Now at Cheryl's
- Shipping adds $11.99, but if you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $19.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
That's a savings of 33%. Buy Now at Cheryl's
- Shipping adds $7.99.
- 8 Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 6 Chocolate Pretzel Clusters
- 4 Buttercream Frosted Cut-Out Cookies
- 2 Snack Size Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
- 2 Snack Size Sugar Cookies
- 2 Snack Size Chocolate Chocolate Cookies
- 2 Snack Size Fudge Brownies
Order a bouquet specially-arranged by a local florist, in your choice of size (prices are detailed below), and save 15%. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- A service charge will apply, but will vary by location and order.
- Medium for $42.49
- Large for $50.99
- Extra Large for $59.49
- Deluxe for $67.99
- Premium for $84.99
Available to new and existing customers, this saves you $20 ($5 per line) every month. Buy Now
- unlimited talk, text, and data
- 5G access
- 200MB domestic data roaming
Get a free 4-pack of ear savers by completing a short form. Shop Now
- Only ships to U.S. addresses.
- 3D printed
- takes pressure and friction off the ears
Whether you're looking for trash or treasure, free Sling TV has plenty of both. Stream movies and TV free of charge, with titles including Silk Stalkings and Shark Zone. Shop Now
- Watch on Android devices, computers, streaming media players, or Smart TVs.
Get an extra $5 in Amazon credit when you turn in $30 in coins at a Coinstar kiosk. Buy Now
- Choose Amazon.com gift card option before turning in your coins at a Coinstar kiosk; you'll receive a unique code to redeem at amazon.com/redeem. The extra $5 in Amazon credit will be applied automatically.
- Offer is limited to the first time a customer chooses an Amazon.com gift card at a kiosk; extra credit can only be applied to items sold by Amazon.
- Promotional credit (the extra $5) expires December 31.
- There's no fee applied when converting coins into Amazon.com gift cards.
