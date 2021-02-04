The Milestone® Mastercard® is designed for people who have less than perfect credit and those looking to improve or build credit. Plus, you can check if you pre-qualify without affecting your credit score. Milestone reports to all three major U.S. credit bureaus, and by making on-time payments, you can demonstrate the financial responsibility that lenders evaluate for your creditworthiness. Additionally, Milestone is an unsecured credit card, so there is no security deposit required. An annual fee, based on your credit worthiness, will apply.