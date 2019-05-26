Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Miktek ProCast SST Studio Station USB Microphone for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $139. It features:
  • weighted desktop stand
  • adjustable radio style scissor boom
  • 24-bit 2 x 2 audio interface with high quality converters
  • records two vocal inputs
  • adjustable input and playback blending
  • two 1/8" headphone outputs