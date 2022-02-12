New
Meh · 1 hr ago
$49
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- 3 fan speeds
- built-in timer
- 360-degree air suction
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Co-Z HEPA Air Purifier
$50 $140
free shipping
Clip the $20 coupon and apply code "43D7PE5G" to save $90. That's $5 less than our mention from December. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
Features
- 4-layer filtration
- Smart control panel
- replaceable HEPA filter
- purifies up to 540-sq. ft.
- 6-in-1 purification system
New
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
WEN Remote Controlled Air Filtration System
$134
free shipping
That's a $19 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes a 1-micron filter and a 5-micron pre-filter
- covers rooms up to 400 sq ft.
- programmable timer
- remote control
- Model: 3410
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Bissell air220 Smart Air Purifier
$160 $237
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- covers up to 1,252 square feet
- 3-stage filtration
- H13 HEPA filter
- 5 fan speeds
- VOC sensor
- Model: 2609A
- UPC: 011120252439
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Co-Z 6-in-1 HEPA Air Purifier
$78 $196
free shipping
Clip the $20 coupon and apply code "B39MEHVJ" to save $118, and make it a tie for the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
Features
- remote control
- LED touch screen
- air quality sensor
- 6-step air purification
- for rooms up to 860 sq. ft.
- purports to reduce up to 99.97% of airborne particles
- Model: W550
Meh · 1 day ago
FineLife Sonic Toothbrush 4-Pack w/ 12 Brush Heads
$34
free shipping
FineLife charges $80 for but one brush with four brush heads. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- cleaning, polishing, and whitening modes
Sign In or Register