Macy's offers the Miken Women's Racerback Cover-Up Dress in White or Black for $13.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- available in most sizes from XS to XL
Expires 7/20/2019
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Slimming Shirred Glam Sheath One-Piece Swimsuit in several colors (Gingham Red pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $14 under our May mention, $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Frequency Stripe Stretch 9" Boardshorts in Red or Electric Green for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30 to 38
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Off-the-Shoulder Swimdress in several styles (Mini Dot Red pictured) for $19.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Some options are available via pickup.
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Macy's offers the Bar III Women's Like It or Knot Ribbed Bikini Top in several colors (Cinnamon pictured) for $23.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $24 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 70% off a selection of Travelpro Walkabout 3.0 Spinner and Rolling Luggage with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, free shipping applies. That's at least $140 and up to $266 off, and the lowest prices we've seen for some of these items. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 15.5" Rolling Carry On for $59.99 (all-time low, $140 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 19" International Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $77.99 (Amazon and eBags charge the same, $182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 22" Expandable Carry On Rolling Suitcase for $77.99 ($182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 21" Expandable Carry On Spinner Suitcase for $83.99 (all-time low, $196 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 25" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $95.99 ($224 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 29" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $113.99 (pictured, all-time low, $266 off)
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
