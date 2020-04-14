Open Offer in New Tab
Supplement Hunt · 55 mins ago
Midway Labs Glamour Collagen + Vitamin C 200g Canister
2 for $25 $40
$6 shipping

Coupon code "glamcollagen2" takes $15 off ($7.50 per canister) making this the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Supplement Hunt

Tips
  • Available in Unflavored.
Features
  • 45 calories per serving
  • 10-grams of protein
  • 45mg of Vitamin C
  • Code "glamcollagen2"
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
