Middle-Earth Extended Editions 6-Film Collection Bundle in 4K UHD
$50 $108

All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us, and why not spend it binge watching The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings trilogies in glorious ultra high definition? Your old DVD boxed set is probably scratched anyway, and you'd pay $51 more for the extended versions on Blu-ray elsewhere. Buy Now at Vudu

  • The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (Extended Edition)
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (Extended Edition)
  • The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (Extended Edition)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Extended Edition)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Extended Edition)
