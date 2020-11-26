New
eBay · 10 mins ago
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (2020)
$40
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10, which is a great deal for a controller released just two weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's available in Shock Blue for $44.99.
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case
  • hybrid D-pad
  • dedicated middle Share button
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 10 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Accessories eBay Microsoft
Black Friday Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register