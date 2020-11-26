That's the lowest price we could find by $10, which is a great deal for a controller released just two weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in Shock Blue for $44.99.
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case
- hybrid D-pad
- dedicated middle Share button
Published 10 min ago
That's $7 less than GameStop charges.
Update: Target now offers it for $19.99. Buy Now at Target
- includes Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 games for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs
That's the lowest price we could find for this special edition skin by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
It's $27 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- adjustable-tension thumbsticks
- interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
- customization via the Xbox Accessories app
- up to 40 hours of battery life per charge
- Model: FST-00001
That's $6 less than most stores charge for the Series X, and the one of the first discounts we've seen on these recently released controllers that feature the hybrid d-pad, tactile dots on the triggers, and are slightly smaller. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Shock Blue pictured).
That's the best price we've ever seen, and half what you'd pay elsewhere today. Buy Now at GameStop
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $3.99 shipping fee.
Master the art of starfighter combat with this immersive game and helmet bundle. It's $10 off and the best price we could find. You'll pay at least $180 if these items were purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at GameStop
- Helmet includes synchronized LED lights and 3 speakers, energy blaster fire FX, and communication from R2-D2
Apply code "23BKFCYMB59" to get it a buck under our mention from May and get the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Newegg
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
That's $30 less than our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen in any condition (we saw a refurb version for $180 in October). It's also $80 cheaper than you'd pay for a factory sealed item today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- This item is new but is missing the original packaging.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSCXAR
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock November 23 but can be ordered now.
- Available in Graphite.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- ambidextrous design
- transceiver stows in the bottom
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- up to 15-foot range
- Model: D5D-00001
That's the best price we could find by at least $101. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- WiFi & LTE connectivity
- Model: MNY-00001
That's $4 under the best price you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Its laser is 4x larger than a standard laser, for more precise performance
- Built-in battery indicator
- Ambidextrous design
- Compatible with most Windows and Mac computers
- Model: GMF-00010
Thanks to the included $105 in Kohl's cash, it's $20 less than buying the console alone from Microsoft directly. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed November 28 through December 9.
- includes Ultimate Game Pass and controller
