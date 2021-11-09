That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
- This item is expected for release on November 9, but it's still displayed as a preorder.
- textured trigger grip
- racing-inspired custom bottom and side dimple grip patterns
- color-shifting hybrid D-pad
- first transparent yellow controller body
- 3.5mm headphone jack
While this is indeed the list price for this item, it's a sure sell-out risk. If you want to snag one of these controllers before the SEGA Genesis library of games joins the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack, this is your chance! Buy Now at Nintendo
- Requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership to purchase.
- Shipping adds a flat $6.99 fee.
- full-sized controller
- includes USB-A to USB-C charging cable
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "50BHVBOM" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Arim Gruber via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Red & Blue pictured).
- laser engraved grip
- six-axis somatosensory control
- Bluetooth
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
- Officially Licensed by Nintendo
- includes paddles & onboard controls
- Model: NSW-228U
That's $2 under our mention from last week, the best price we could find by $24, and even $12 less than you'd pay for a refurb at GameStop. Buy Now at Amazon
- stores 50+ games
- plugs directly into USB 3.0 port of any-generation PS4 system (software version 4.50 or higher)
- Model: STGD2000104
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save on laptops from $129, TVs from $380, cell phones from $69, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Samsung 34" 3,440x1,440 Freesync Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $279 (low by $79).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Green (pictured) or Black.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN156-4
Save on almost 30 laptop models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb HP ProBook x360 11 G1 EE Pentium N4200 11.6" Touch Laptop for $239.99 (low by $6).
That's $2 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a $6 shipped low today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: MSRJN00001
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best price we could find by $358 in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
