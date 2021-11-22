That's list price but currently the only offering we could find without significant third-party markups. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $25 below what you would pay for a similar set with a different color extra controller, $151 off list, and at least $51 below what you would pay if purchased separately. That's a fair deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
That's list price but currently the only offering we could find without significant third-party markups. Shop Now at Walmart
That's a buck less than our mention from earlier today, and the Switch alone costs the same elsewhere... assuming you could even find it in stock. Buy Now at Walmart
- Neon Blue / Red joy cons
- game download
- includes joy cons, grips, dock, and two straps
- Model: HADSKABLD
After factoring in the Kohl's Cash, it's the best deal we could find by $180. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be used online or in stores from November 27 through December 8.
- includes Big Buck Hunter Pro, Big Buck Safari, Big Buck Hunter Pro Open Season, and Big Buck Safari Outback
- 17" LCD screen
- coinless operation
- two "Light Gun" rifle controllers
- adjustable volume
- Model: 815221021310
Use coupon code "OCULUS50" to bag $50 in Amazon digital credit. While Oculus direct offers $50 in Quest store credit (good for games and apps) this is a rare credit offer allowing for any future purchases on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- no PC or console required (PC VR compatible)
- 2 touch controllers
- 3D cinematic sound
- Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in
- Model: 899-00182-02
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Purchase on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB for AT&T for $27.75/month before trade-in.
Shop discounts on TVs in a range of sizes, laptops with a variety of features, earbuds, various home security systems, TV mounts, streaming media players, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Sceptre U515CV-U 50" 4K LED UHD TV for $199 ($129 off list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
It's $11 under our mention from earlier today and the best price we've seen. It's also the best deal we could find today by $11. Buy Now at Walmart
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
That's a $51 drop from our mention from three days ago, and the lowest price we could find by $31. Most stores charge $549 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- For the vast majority of people, this $499 Staples offer will be the best deal, but note that Micro Center offers it in Ice Blue for $450. For the Micro Center deal, you have to reserve it online, then pay for it in store.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00001
That is tied with the best price we've seen for the tablet alone. You'd pay $750 for an unlocked unit at other major retailers. Additionally, you'd pay a minimum of $22 for just the Wacom pen elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- If you don't want the bundle items, the same seller offers the tablet alone for $434.95. (Search "313574714591" to find it.)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 8.1" 2700x1800 AMOLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 11MP adaptive camera
- Android 10 OS
- 360° hinge
- includes pen, earbuds, stand, and more
- Model: TGM-00001
That's $4 under our last mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. Most stores charge $33 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- BlueTrack technology
- power on and off
- touch to scroll
- flexible design
- Model: RVF-00052
It's $200 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 4680U 2.2GHz 6-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 5M8-00001
