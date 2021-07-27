Microsoft Xbox Series S Console for $300
Best Buy
Microsoft Xbox Series S Console
$300
free shipping

Best Buy has them in stock at list price, if you're still trying to score one. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 512GB SSD storage
  • 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
  • AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
  • Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
  • backwards compatibility with thousands of games
  • storage expansion
Details
