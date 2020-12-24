New
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB SSD All Digital Console
$299
free shipping

While it isn't discounted, it's in stock. Not only is it in stock, we could actually add it to our cart, and we didn't even have to sacrifice a goat! While it won't arrive in time for Christmas, 2-day shipping is available. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
  • AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
  • 3D spatial sound
  • Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
  • backwards compatibility with thousands of games
  • storage expansion
