While it isn't discounted, it's in stock. Not only is it in stock, we could actually add it to our cart, and we didn't even have to sacrifice a goat! While it won't arrive in time for Christmas, 2-day shipping is available. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
Published 52 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Save $10 off the list price, and it's available for pickup (in most locations) TODAY! Buy Now at Best Buy
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and 4K video streaming
- HDR Technology
- Model: 234-00001
This is list price, but it's one of the few places to get this newly released collectible shipped to your door and it's a hot gift item this year that's sold out most everywhere else. Buy Now at GameStop
- Super Mario Bros. game
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
- Game & Watch: Ball
- Super Mario inspired surprises
If you're fast, you might squeak a Prime delivery in time for Christmas – otherwise, hey, it's a list price Switch that's in stock for once. Buy Now at Amazon
- this is the new updated model with an increased battery life from 4.5 to 9 hours (vs 2.5 to 6.5 hours on the original model)
- the battery itself hasn't changed, instead there is a more efficient processor
- Model: HAC-001(-01)
Although this item is not discounted, Switch consoles are hard to find - especially this particular special edition console, so we wanted you to know where to get it. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock on January
2326 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- console is decorated with images of Tom Nook and Nooklings
- includes console, dock, Joy Cons, and straps
- game not included
Factoring in the Kohl's Cash, that's $59 under the best price we could find for these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Nintendo Switch console
- Paper Mario for Nintendo Switch
- Switch Game Traveller Super Mario Slim Travel Case
- PowerA Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. (It's available for a buck more at Amazon, after shipping's accounted for, but in low stock.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Stainless Steel or Black Stainless Steel
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
That's a $9 low. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Save on computers, tablet, video game accessories and more with prices from $5. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Soundstream H2GO Bluetooth Speaker in Red for $19.99 ($30 off).
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
That's $40 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $141. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: QWT-00001
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
