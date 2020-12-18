While it isn't discounted, it's in stock. Not only is it in stock, we could actually add it to our cart, and we didn't even have to sacrifice a goat! Plus, it arrives before Christmas if you get it now. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
It's the lowest price we could find by $49.
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and 4K video streaming
- HDR Technology
- Model: 234-00001
This is list price, but also arrives before Christmas. (Many vendors have January delivery.)
- This is the new updated model with an increased battery life from 4.5 to 9 hours (vs 2.5 to 6.5 hours on the original model).
- The battery itself hasn't changed, instead there is a more efficient processor.
This is list price, but it's one of the few places to get this newly released collectible shipped to your door and it's a hot gift item this year that's sold out most everywhere else.
- Super Mario Bros. game
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
- Game & Watch: Ball
- Super Mario inspired surprises
Although this item is not discounted, Switch consoles are hard to find - especially this particular special edition console, so we wanted you to know where to get it.
- This item is expected back in stock on January 23 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- console is decorated with images of Tom Nook and Nooklings
- includes console, dock, Joy Cons, and straps
- game not included
Factoring in the Kohl's Cash, that's $59 under the best price we could find for these items separately elsewhere.
- Nintendo Switch console
- Paper Mario for Nintendo Switch
- Switch Game Traveller Super Mario Slim Travel Case
- PowerA Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
That's the best price we could find by $21.
- In Stainless Steel or Black Stainless Steel
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
It's $35 under list price.
- It's also available in King for $39.99.
- 100% microfiber
- comes with two pillowcases
You'd pay double that price direct from the brand.
Opt for curbside pickup; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
It's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Sold by Kexin Technology via Walmart.
- USB PD 3.0
- overheating and short circuit protection
That's the best price we could find by $50.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00024
That's a fair deal considering most sellers charge at least $744 for just the tablet. The cover and sleeve purchased separately would cost around $250.
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $7 less than GameStop charges.
Update: Target now offers it for $19.99.
- includes Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 games for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs
That's the best price we could find by $20 for this controller that is designed for gamers with limited mobility.
- includes 9-foot USB-C charging cable
- large programmable buttons
- works with Xbox One consoles and Windows 10 PCs
