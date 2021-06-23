Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB SSD All Digital Console for $290 for members

That's the best price we've seen! Buy Now at Costco
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best we've seen and a current low by $8. Most stores charge $50, such as Gamestop and Target. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Super Mario Bros. game
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
- Game & Watch: Ball
- Super Mario inspired surprises
- Model: HXASRAAAA
Need a new summer wardrobe? Save an extra $20 off when you add 5 pairs of these shorts to your cart (on top of the already-present $40 off Costco sale price), making them the very low price of $6 per pair. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
- This price is for members only. Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
While not all the sizes are readily available for comparison, you'd pay $50 more for the 12x12-ft. kit at Home Depot. Shop Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $26 less than at Amazon (and that's one of Amazon's best ever prices), and it goes for at least $270 after that. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- overall dimensions - 48" x 48" x 22"
It's $60 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. It's also $370 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: MJX-00001
That's $50 under what Microsoft charges direct. Most stores charge $649 or more.
Update: It's now $569. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00024
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black
- up to 40-hour battery life
- 3.5mm audio headset jack
- USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC
- also supports AA batteries
- Share button
- customized button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app
- Model: QAT-00001
It's a $54 drop from May for the bundle and the best price we've seen for the tablet without a trade-in. For additional comparison, it's the lowest price we could find for the tablet alone by a buck, although most major retailers charge at least $700. Buy Now at BuyDig
- The earbuds are automatically added to cart.
- LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 Bluetooth Earbuds w/ UVnano Case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 8.1” 2700x1800 AMOLED display (open)
- 5.6” 1800x1350 AMOLED display (single)
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: USQ-00001
