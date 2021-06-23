Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB SSD All Digital Console for $290 for members
New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB SSD All Digital Console
$290 for members
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen! Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
  • AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
  • 3D spatial sound
  • Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
  • backwards compatibility with thousands of games
  • storage expansion
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Consoles Costco Microsoft
Xbox Series S/X Staff Pick Top Tech Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register