- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion



It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and 4K video streaming
- HDR Technology
- Model: 234-00001
This is list price, but it's one of the few places to get this newly released collectible shipped to your door and it's a hot gift item this year that's sold out most everywhere else. Buy Now at GameStop
- Super Mario Bros. game
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
- Game & Watch: Ball
- Super Mario inspired surprises
This is list price, but also arrives before Christmas. (Many vendors have January delivery.) Buy Now at Amazon
- This is the new updated model with an increased battery life from 4.5 to 9 hours (vs 2.5 to 6.5 hours on the original model).
- The battery itself hasn't changed, instead there is a more efficient processor.
Although this item is not discounted, Switch consoles are hard to find - especially this particular special edition console, so we wanted you to know where to get it. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock on January
2326 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- console is decorated with images of Tom Nook and Nooklings
- includes console, dock, Joy Cons, and straps
- game not included
Factoring in the Kohl's Cash, that's $59 under the best price we could find for these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Nintendo Switch console
- Paper Mario for Nintendo Switch
- Switch Game Traveller Super Mario Slim Travel Case
- PowerA Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Save on laptops, TVs, vacuums, smartphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Echo devices start from $30, Samsung Galaxy watches are marked up to $70 off, and there's up to $40 off select Ring security cams and kits, among other savings. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
It's $194 under our mention from October, 35% off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: PKQ-00001
Most stores charge $735 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th-Gen i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch display
- 8GB memory, 128GB storage
- microSDXC card reader
- USB-C
- 802.11ax wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: VDV-00001
It's $10 less than buying the items in the bundle separately. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Ant Online via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Includes Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription for 1 User
- Model: QWU00001QQ201024
That's $46 less than our October mention and at least $43 less than you'd pay from other sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
- Model: QWU-00001
