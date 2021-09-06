Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB SSD All Digital Console for $760

It's hard to find the console in stock at all, but if you could purchase it at list price, this bundle would be $144 cheaper than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- Xbox Series S features:
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
- Surface Go 2 features:
- Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Amber Lake 1.7GHz processor
- 10.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Type cover
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's list price, but with chip shortages set to restrict stock for the foreseeable future, we take what we can get. Buy Now at Amazon
- Model: RRS-00001
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
That's $26 under the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's essentially new, but has a pink sheen on the screen (doesn't affect performance.)
- Sold by highclassmobile via eBay
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
That's $42 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed tablet without the bonus SD card. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Unclear which version of Android is loaded
- Model: SM-T290NZSCXAR
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Staples
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee.
- 6-foot cable
- leatherette ear pads
- flip-down boom microphone
- compatible with Windows and MacOS
- Model: JUG-00013
It's the best price we could find for a preorder by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- textured trigger grip
- racing-inspired custom bottom and side dimple grip patterns
- color-shifting hybrid D-pad
- first transparent yellow controller body
- 3.5mm headphone jack
That's $90 less than if you bought all three items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
You'd pay at least $50 more for an unlocked model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via Amazon.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.10GHz Amber Lake dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 PixelSense display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Model: TFZ-00001
