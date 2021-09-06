Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB SSD All Digital Console for $760
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB Console w/ Surface Go 2 10.5" 128GB Tablet
$760 $950
free shipping

It's hard to find the console in stock at all, but if you could purchase it at list price, this bundle would be $144 cheaper than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
  • Xbox Series S features:
    • 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
    • AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
    • 3D spatial sound
    • Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
    • backwards compatibility with thousands of games
    • storage expansion
  • Surface Go 2 features:
    • Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Amber Lake 1.7GHz processor
    • 10.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
    • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
    • Windows 10
    • Type cover
