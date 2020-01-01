New
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB Console Minecraft Dungeons Bundle
pre-order for $410 $435
free shipping

It's $25 under the list price and a great deal on a newly released console. Buy Now at ANTOnline

Features
  • includes Series S console, 2 controllers, 3 month membership, and Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition download
  • access to over 100 high-quality games
  • up to 120 frames per second
Details
Comments
