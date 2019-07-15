New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$400 $500
free shipping
Newegg via eBay offers the Xbox One X 1TB Console bundled with Metro Exodus, Metro 2033 Redux, and Metro: Last Light Redux for $499.99. Adding to cart drops that to $399.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- AMD 8-Core 2.3GHz Scorpion processor
- 6 Teraflop GPU
- 3 HDMI ports, USB
- Metro Exodus download
- Metro 2033 Redux download
- Metro: Last Light Redux download
- Model: CYV-00279
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
