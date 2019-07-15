New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Metro Saga Bundle
$400 $500
free shipping
Newegg via eBay offers the Xbox One X 1TB Console bundled with Metro Exodus, Metro 2033 Redux, and Metro: Last Light Redux for $499.99. Adding to cart drops that to $399.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
  • AMD 8-Core 2.3GHz Scorpion processor
  • 6 Teraflop GPU
  • 3 HDMI ports, USB
  • Metro Exodus download
  • Metro 2033 Redux download
  • Metro: Last Light Redux download
  • Model: CYV-00279
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Consoles eBay Microsoft
Xbox Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register