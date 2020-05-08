Open Offer in New Tab
GameStop · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
$300 $400
free shipping

Star Wars fans, you'd pay about $60 more elsewhere for this Xbox One X bundle; you won't even need to use the Force to save with this deal. Buy Now at GameStop

  • Best Buy matches this price.
  • includes console, controller, full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, 1-month Xbox Game Pass, and 1-month EA Access
