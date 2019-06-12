New
Rakuten · 48 mins ago
$238
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the open-box Xbox One X 1TB Console for $279.99. Coupon code "GC42" drops it to $237.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $141 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now
- It is new, but may not ship in original retail packaging
- AMD 8-Core 2.3GHz Scorpion processor
- 6 Teraflop GPU
- 3 HDMI ports, USB
Walmart · 2 days ago
Sony PlayStation Classic Console
$30 $100
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10.) Buy Now
- Many stores match this discount.
Features
- 20 bundled games
- 2 controllers
- HDMI cable
Kohl's · 3 days ago
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console
$350 w/ $60 Kohl's Cash $400
free shipping
Kohl's offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $349.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll also receive $60 in Kohl's Cash. (It can be redeemed June 17 to 23.) Assuming you use the credit, that's $49 under last month's mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $60 today. Buy Now
- upgraded AMD Polaris GPU
- up to 4K streaming and 4K auto-upscaling
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb New Nintendo 3DS XL Game Console
$120
free shipping
$89 less than buying a new unit
Nintendo via eBay offers the refurbished New Nintendo 3DS XL Game Console in Black or Galaxy for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $34 under our mention of a new unit from last June and $89 less than the best deal for a new unit today. It features Amiibo support and is compatible with all Nintendo DS games.
Note: A 1-year Nintendo warranty is included.
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Beijue Handheld Game Console
$18 $28
free shipping
Beijue Direct via Amazon offers its Beijue Handheld Game Console in several colors (Red pictured) for $27.98. Coupon code "ZF4OZY4F" drops the price to $18.19. With free shipping, that's $10 off and tied with our mention from three weeks as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 100 built-in puzzle games
- 3" screen
- built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 4 hours of playtime on a single charge
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
- select sizes 7 to 13
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet
$900
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet with Keyboard in Black for $999.99. Coupon code "XP100" drops that to $899.99. Plus you'll bag $26.97 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the credit, that's $27 under last week's mention the lowest price we could find by $126. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
- Intel Core I5-8250U 1.60GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 10-point touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
