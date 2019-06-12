New
Rakuten · 48 mins ago
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console
$238
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the open-box Xbox One X 1TB Console for $279.99. Coupon code "GC42" drops it to $237.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $141 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now
Tips
  • It is new, but may not ship in original retail packaging
Features
  • AMD 8-Core 2.3GHz Scorpion processor
  • 6 Teraflop GPU
  • 3 HDMI ports, USB
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GC42"
  • Expires 6/12/2019
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Consoles Rakuten Microsoft
Xbox Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register