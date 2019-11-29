Open Offer in New Tab
Microsoft Xbox One Series 2 Elite Wireless Controller
$135 $169
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "THANKS20" to get this deal.
  • Adjustable-tension thumbsticks
  • Wrap-around rubberized grip
  • Shorter hair trigger locks
  • Model: Microsoft-XboxOne-FST-00003
  • Code "THANKS20"
