Walmart · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA w/ Call of Duty Modern Warfare & Modern Warfare Trilogy
$249 $333
free shipping

That's $84 less than buying these separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Xbox One S 1TB console in White
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare for Xbox One
  • Call of Duty Legacy Trilogy for Xbox One
  • full-game download of NBA 2K19
  • wireless controller
  • 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial
  • 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial
